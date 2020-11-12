https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/DC-81-DecriminalizeEntheogens-All-100-15721606.php
DC-81-DecriminalizeEntheogens-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
District of Columbia: Decriminalize Entheogens (Make lowest police
priority)
137 of 143 precincts reporting - 96 percent
x-Yes, 195,773 - 76 percent
No, 61,202 - 24 percent
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Why an abortion law ruling triggered mass protests in Poland
-
6
History of African American resorts
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.