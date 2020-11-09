https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/DC-81-DecriminalizeEntheogens-All-100-15714128.php
District of Columbia: Decriminalize Entheogens (Make lowest police
priority)
129 of 143 precincts reporting - 90 percent
x-Yes, 183,997 - 76 percent
No, 57,390 - 24 percent
