DA: NC officer won't face charges in fatal auto lot shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer who authorities said fatally shot a man during a suspected car theft earlier this year won’t be prosecuted, a local district attorney announced Wednesday, saying the officer was legally justified in firing.
Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven announced that Timothy Larson, who no longer works for the Concord Police Department, will not face criminal charges in the death of Brandon Combs in an auto dealership on Feb. 13, The Charlotte Observer reported.