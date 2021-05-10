Czechs massively relax restrictions, honor COVID-19 victims KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 7:33 a.m.
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic was massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid respect to nearly 30,000 dead.
The latest wave of easing came after new infections fell to the levels last seen in August, at which time the government failed to react in time to a rising number of infections, which later contributed to record numbers of deaths.