Czech PM says president ready to ask him to form government

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Tuesday that the Czech Republic's president told him he was ready to give Babis a chance to form another government even though the party led by the populist billionaire placed a surprise second in the country's parliamentary election last week.

Babis and President Milos Zeman met at a presidential chateau near Prague on Sunday shortly before Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital's military hospital. The hospital said Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.