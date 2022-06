NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A 24 year-old Syrian man believed to be among 43 other Syrian migrants to reached Cyprus on two rubber dinghies has been found dead in waters just off the island’s western coastline, Cypriot police said Thursday.

A police spokesman told the Associated Press that the man was likely aboard a dinghy whose occupants were told to swim to shore from a distance of around 60 meters (200 feet) so that the craft could speed off quicker.