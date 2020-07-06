Cutter departs Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for last time

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance is leaving Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for the last time.

The 210-foot Reliance, which has spent 32 years in Maine and New Hampshire, was departing on patrol Monday. The ship will then continue next month to its new home at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida.

Commissioned in 1964, the cutter has a long history in New England.

In 1989, the Reliance served as on-scene commander for Narragansett Bay Oil Spill and directed the cleanup of over 300,000 gallons of crude. In 1991, its crew served as tactical command for the interdiction of a fishing vessel south of Long Island that was smuggling over 5 tons of cocaine.

The ship has been moved around before with homeports in Corpus Christi, Texas; Yorktown, Virginia; and Port Canaveral, Florida.