Custody hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow suspect Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 3:32 a.m.
KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a quiet Norwegian town this week is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won't appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody.
Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen was arrested Wednesday night, 30 minutes after he began his deadly rampage targeting random people. Police have described the attack as an act of terror.