Cuba accuses US of organizing new protest demonstrations ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 2:39 p.m.
HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Foreign Ministry summoned hundreds of foreign diplomats to a meeting on Wednesday and accused the U.S. government of instigating a planned opposition demonstration that local authorities have banned.
The protest march scheduled for Monday will coincide with the reopening of the country after 20 months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
