Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd's death AARON MORRISON and GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 6:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds nationwide reacted with jubilation Tuesday but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd.
Loud cheering erupted from Floyd’s family members watching in an adjacent courthouse room as the judge read the verdict to a city and nation on edge. At the Minneapolis intersection where the Black man died on May 25, a vigil gave way to celebration as crowds began to course down the streets. People hung out of their cars, honked and waved signs as images of Chauvin being handcuffed and taken into custody played on millions of TVs and phones across the United States.
