Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from.

The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk while sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

Croatian media have reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn't give her name. She didn't have identification documents or a cellphone with her, reports said.

Police had released a photo showing a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face.

The case has drawn attention both in Croatia and internationally. With its stunning coastline and islands, Croatia is one of the most popular European tourism destinations and frequented each year by millions of tourists from all over the world.

Local Croatian rescue services have said that the woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.”

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.