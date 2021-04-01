Critics say scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill is a farce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas legislative leaders on Thursday introduced a drastically scaled-back hate crimes measure that no longer explicitly refers to race, sexual orientation or gender identity, drawing the the ire of longtime proponents of such laws.
The new bill removes other specific classes that were covered in a hate crimes measure introduced last year that hasn't even made it as far as a committee hearing, including sex, disability or military service. Instead, it refers to crimes committed against someone because of their “mental, physical, biological, cultural, political, or religious beliefs or characteristics."