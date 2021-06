PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix fire crews made significant progress overnight putting out a huge blaze that swept through multiple recycling yards, destroying businesses and injuring one firefighter.

Fire Capt. Todd Keller said more than 30 firefighters were still at the scene in west Phoenix Monday morning.

But authorities anticipate transitioning the scene over to Friedman Waste Control Systems. The company will use its own water truck and hoses to extinguish any lingering hotspots.

The blaze broke out Saturday. At its peak, the fire drew more than 200 firefighters. Keller said it marked the single largest response to an emergency incident in the department's history.

Ten area agencies joined in the effort as wooden pallets loaded with cardboard and paper fueled the flames that sent smoke over much of the city.

The injured firefighter remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition.

A neighboring lumber company, tire shop and recycling center were among the businesses lost, Keller said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As many as 800 homes and businesses were without power at one time and about 150 residential and commercial customers were without power for about 10 hours, Keller said.