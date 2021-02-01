Crews battle fire on ship stored at Sturgeon Bay yard

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters in Wisconsin battled a blaze early Monday on a ship in Sturgeon Bay.

WBAY-TV reported crews were called to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding at about 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Tim Dietman said the fire was in a ship called the Roger Blough. WBAY reported the ship, a bulk carrier, was being stored for winter.