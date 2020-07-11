Creighton professor apologizes for tweet over police rally

A Creighton University religion professor's tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday.

The university issue a statement saying Zachary Smith’s view didn’t represent the school. Further, the statement said, Smith “regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.”

The Creighton University College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The Omaha police union also expressed disappointment.

The dustup stems from an item the newspaper posted on its website Monday under the headline: “ ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Omaha to show support for law enforcement.” Smith responded: “Lemme fix this headline for you … ‘White supremacist rally in Omaha to showcase Midwestern racism.’ ”

Creighton College Republican President Tyler Henningsen of Papillion said he first saw the tweet Friday morning. He issued a response calling Smith's message “morally repugnant," saying it stood in contrast with Creighton’s Jesuit tradition of pursuing justice.

The episode comes as nationwide protests have taken place to condemn police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody.