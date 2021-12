MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by rangers later in the day in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.