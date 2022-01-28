Court upholds man's conviction in fire above secret tunnels

Maryland's highest court on Friday upheld a wealthy stock trader's conviction on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fiery death of a man who was helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker under a home.
The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that the evidence was sufficient to support Daniel Beckwitt's conviction in the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra. Beckwitt's failure to provide Khafra with a reasonably safe workplace in the tunnels constituted gross negligence, the appeals court said.