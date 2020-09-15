Court hearing appeal of Maine man who killed deputy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is hearing an appeal by a man who's serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff’s deputy.

Prosecutors say John Williams was angry over his girlfriend’s arrest and wanted to avoid going to jail himself when he shot Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole on April 25, 2018. The defense said Williams was sleep-deprived and strung out on cocaine and heroin.

The defense contends the trial court erred denying the defense request to bar Williams’ confession and by imposing the maximum sentence. Both sides were to deliver their arguments in the appeal on Tuesday.

Cole, 61, was trying to arrest Williams on a drug charge. His killing led to a four-day manhunt for Williams.

Cole was the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.