Court asked to require accredited lab in GOP 'investigation'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has asked a court to restrict any inspection of its voting machines as part of what Republican lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Denver-based voting-system manufacturer filed paperwork in court Monday evening as Republican lawmakers move to inspect Dominion's machines and software in southern Pennsylvania's sparsely populated Fulton County using an unaccredited contractor that has no election experience.