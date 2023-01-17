Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Several students at UNC system campuses and a parent who paid to enroll her daughter contend they deserve pro-rated reimbursements when system campuses were shuttered in March 2020 and instruction was transferred online. The plaintiffs also wanted similar refunds for other students within the 17-campus system who were affected.