Court: Colorado school districts can raise property taxes

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that lawmakers can allow revenue-starved school districts to raise property taxes without the voter approval that’s normally required for tax increases under the state constitution.

Monday's opinion came after lawmakers, most of them majority Democrats, asked the court to determine whether a bill that would gradually raise local district property taxes to generate millions of dollars for K-12 schools is legal. The Colorado Sun reports that the bill passed the Legislature on Monday and is headed to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.