Court: Colorado school districts can raise property taxes

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that lawmakers can allow revenue-starved school districts to raise property taxes without the voter approval that’s normally required for tax increases under the state constitution.

Monday's opinion came after lawmakers, most of them majority Democrats, asked the court to determine whether a bill that would gradually raise local district property taxes to generate millions of dollars for K-12 schools is legal. The Colorado Sun reports that the bill passed the Legislature on Monday and is headed to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Public school funding that partly relies on property tax revenue has suffered for years, largely because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, the 1992 constitutional amendment that requires voters to OK proposed tax hikes. The same applies to state K-12 funding, which has lagged because of TABOR limits.

Residents in 174 of Colorado's 178 school districts have voted to allow their districts to ignore caps on spending. In 2007, the state education department advised districts that they had to reduce their property tax rates to meet TABOR limits on spending. Reduced rates couldn't be raised again without voter approval.

The bill approved Monday essentially allows districts to gradually raise property tax rates starting the fiscal year that begins July 1.

