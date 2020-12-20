Couple buys truck for man featured in AL.com/PBS story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A northeast Alabama man got an early “Christmas blessing” from a couple who learned about his struggles with court-ordered drug testing.

“I was shocked, in tears,” Frank Cobb told AL.com. “I am blessed and grateful to know that people really do care. God is really working.”

Cobb was featured in a recent story by AL.com and the PBS NewsHour about the difficult choices facing Alabamians who are forced to choose between holding a job or showing up on random days for court-ordered drug testing.

The reporting told the story of how Cobb, who did not have a vehicle, hitchhiked to his drug tests. He often walked for hours from his job in Bridgeport, a tiny town in Jackson County, until he could get a ride to a drug-testing site about 25 miles away in Scottsboro, the county seat.

After the story aired on PBS NewsHour, several people from across the United States asked how they could help Cobb. One couple, who wish to remain anonymous, searched online for vehicles for sale in the Jackson County area.

On Monday, they gifted a 1996 Dodge Ram truck to Cobb.

“This is a blessing,” he said. “It’s the best gift I can ever ask for — people helping and caring.”

Cobb said he is thankful for all of the readers and viewers who have reached out with offers of support.

Cobb and thousands of other Alabamians have been ordered to comply with “color code,” the random drug-testing program for people charged with or convicted of crimes involving drugs or alcohol. Participants told AL.com and NewsHour that they faced a choice: comply with the program and risk losing their jobs, and not be able to afford the drug-testing fees, or stay at work and miss their drug tests, violating a judge’s orders and risking time in prison or jail.

In an email to AL.com, the couple said they were moved by Cobb’s story and wanted to make a difference in his life.

Cobb said the couple’s kindness has inspired him to improve his own life and help others.

“It really inspired me to be more determined to get my life together,” he said. “God does make a way for you. Just believe and have faith and don’t give up. There is hope.”