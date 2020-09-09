County commissioners appoint state House representative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County commissioners have appointed Art De La Cruz as the representative for the state House’s 12th District. The commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to appoint De La Cruz to the vacant seat over Brittney Barreras, the only other applicant for the position.

The seat was vacant after the resignation of Patricio Ruiloba in August, but voters will pick their representative in the Nov. 3 election.

De La Cruz, a Democrat, is a former county commissioner and one-time county parks director. Barreras, an independent, is a longtime retail worker. Both are currently campaigning in the lead-up to the November election, the Albuquerque Journal reported.