LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada released a report from her office on Tuesday detailing corporate practices that she said treat franchise owners unfairly and sometimes leave them facing huge losses.

The Democratic senator, who is running for reelection next year, said in the 87-page report that she asked her staff to analyze the industry after hearing reports of problems in the industry at a Senate hearing in 2019.