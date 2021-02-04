Corruption case targets 11 in small Los Angeles County city
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former mayor of the tiny Los Angeles County city of Maywood and 10 other people have been charged in a “pay- to play” public corruption case, District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.
The charges involving the 1.1-square-mile (2.85-square-kilometer) city of about 26,000 residents are reminiscent of a scandal a decade ago in the neighboring city of Bell.
Ramon Medina, a former mayor and councilmember, was charged with soliciting bribes, conspiracy, embezzlement, failing to file campaign statements, grand theft, misappropriation of public funds and other crimes.
A request for comment was left for his attorney in a prior case, Anthony Willoughby.
Medina sought and received bribes from several of co-defendants who wanted to gain favor and do business in Maywood, which outsourced many city services to private vendors, the district attorney’s press release said.
Other defendants include a former city manager and building and planning director.
Alleged schemes include attempts to sell affordable housing redevelopment properties for less than half of market value to a buyer who would build a bingo hall.
Other allegations involve solicitation of bribes for the recall of a council member, use of public funds for construction projects on private properties, voiding parking tickets for friends and having gamecocks and cockfighting paraphernalia.