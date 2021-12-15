Coroner: Kentucky fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky coroner has concluded that alcohol toxicity caused the death two months ago of a University of Kentucky fraternity member, classifying the death as an accidental overdose, authorities said.

Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, 18, died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after he was found unresponsive with vomit on his body by friends at the FarmHouse Fraternity house on Oct. 18. The freshman was a new member of the fraternity and his friends reported he was highly intoxicated, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.