Coronavirus reaches remote Massachusetts island

GOSNOLD, Mass. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reached the smallest and one of the most isolated towns in Massachusetts.

A seasonal resident of Cuttyhunk Island, one of several small islands that make up the town of Gosnold, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Select Board member Gail Blout told the Cape Cod Times.

The woman, who had been on-island for a little over a week, went to the mainland to get tested and was confirmed positive on Wednesday, Blout said.

She said 25 test kits were sent to the island on Friday and administered by a visiting doctor from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston to people who came into close contact with the woman. Results are expected next week and all of the people who were tested are self-isolating.

The town is working with the state Department of Public Health and is hoping to get more test kits, she said.

The island between Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay has about 20 year-round residents, according to the town's website, which swells to about 400 during the summer.