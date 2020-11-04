Coronavirus hospitalizations surpass 1,000 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma either with the coronavirus or under investigation for infection surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized, compared to the previous record of 974 on Tuesday. There were an additional 1,246 reported cases and 17 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to the health department, raising the totals since the pandemic began to 127,772 cases and 1,392 deaths.

The department reported 15,927 active virus cases and that 110,453 people have recovered. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The 7-day rolling average of new daily cases in the state has increased slightly, from 1,150.7 to 1,159 per day, according to a Johns Hopkins University report. The report also said the 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Oklahoma has risen from 10.3 per day to nearly 14.6 per day.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe illness, including pneumonia and death.