Coronavirus concerns may delay school shooting trial

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The trial of a teen accused of fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a Kentucky high school may be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys both cited the virus in a Skype hearing on Monday as a reason to delay the trial of Gabriel Parker, 18, who is charged in the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School, news outlets reported. The trial for Parker, who was charged as an adult, is set to begin on June 1.

Prosecutor Dennis Foust and defense attorney Tom Griffiths both expressed concerns about getting out-of-state witnesses to the trial. There's also a moratorium on most jury trials in Kentucky. Another issue discussed was how officials would accomplish social distancing during the proceedings, though different orders could be in place by June 1, the parties agreed.

Marshall Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said he would rule after getting more guidance from the Kentucky Supreme Court.