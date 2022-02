3 1 of 3 Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN — Several people put on their chef hats the past couple of Thursdays, as a series of classes kicked off to offer instruction and support toward preparing fun and healthy meals for one or two people.

The class, "Cooking for One," is hosted at St. Ann's, and is a collaboration of MSU Extension, Bread of Life Food Pantry and interested community members trying their hands at learning new cooking skills.