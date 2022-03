RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A contractor has defaulted on a contract to build a $12.3 million bridge replacement on Interstate 40 in North Carolina, a state agency said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that it terminated its contract with National Bridge Builders LLC of Kernersville over several issues, including its “failure to resolve payment issues" and "provide sufficient labor and equipment to complete the project."