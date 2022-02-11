Consumers Energy Foundation gives $70,000 to support Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative

The Consumers Energy Foundation has given a $70,000 grant to Northern Michigan University, who has partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), to support efforts to bring back the Arctic grayling to Michigan.

The initiative began in 2016, when the DNR partnered with the Litter River Band of Ottawa Indians in Manistee. The Arctic grayling is a historically important fish to the tribe and they had been interested in bringing their population back for years. This was a fortunate coincidence, as the DNR had also been concerned about the lack of the once-native fish.

The Arctic grayling was extirpated from Michigan by the late 1920s, due to changes in the stream environments partially because of logging practices in the late 1800s, according to assistant chief of fisheries division for the DNR, Todd Grischke.

"The river systems were used to transport logs in huge numbers," he explained. "That wasn't the only reason for it; there was unregulated fishing of grayling and introduction of invasive species at the time."

With this initiative, though, the DNR hoped to reintroduce the Arctic grayling to the waters of Michigan. This grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation will help with that ambition.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and Northern Michigan University are two of more than 40 partners who've joined with the DNR since the initiative began. Northern Michigan University has been conducting research on Michigan waters to test whether they'll make a good environment for the Arctic grayling eggs they want to rear in them.

The technique of rearing grayling eggs in protected incubators was borrowed from a similar effort in Montana, which the grayling was also native to before the population was similarly extirpated.

This is different than previous attempts to reintroduce the grayling; rather than using stocking initiatives, where the DNR would reintroduce the fish directly, they're hoping that by rearing these eggs, the population will grow more naturally through reproduction.

"This effort is really about learning from the past, taking a step back and starting from ground zero, to evaluate ... what are our best chances of success?" Grischke explained. "What's the best habitat for today to support Arctic grayling?"

The initiative will receive the new grayling eggs from Alaska, but the process has been a slow one.

"We're probably a few years away from the first introduction of eggs into the stream environment," Grischke said.