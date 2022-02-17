Construction wraps on problem-plagued Mariner East pipeline

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Work is finished on a multibillion-dollar pipeline system that connects the vast Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia, according to its corporate owner, which faces criminal charges that it fouled waterways and residential water supplies during pipeline construction.

Energy Transfer said Wednesday that construction work on its Mariner East pipeline network was completed this month. The announcement was included in the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The Texas-based company said it was preparing to put the newest pipeline into service.