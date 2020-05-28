Construction resumes at biosecurity lab in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Construction workers are back on site at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility after officials announced Tuesday a worker had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials had stopped work on Tuesday to investigate potentially contaminated areas and materials and to disinfect areas where the employee might have been. Work resumed on Wednesday.

Project officials say coronavirus-related delays had already slowed the $1.25 billion project by at least 2.5 months from its planned May 2021 facility commissioning.

Project officials did not provide the ill worker’s gender, age or county of residence.

Workers at the site are not being routinely tested for COVID-19 but they are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing and answer health screening questions when they arrive at work.