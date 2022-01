HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut middle school where a seventh-grade student suffered a fatal drug overdose remained closed Tuesday while authorities continued to test the building for the opioid fentanyl and decontaminate it, school district officials said.

The process of decontaminating Hartford's Sport and Medical Science Academy started Thursday, the day the 13-year-old overdosed on what police said was fentanyl. The teenager, whose name was not released, died Saturday.