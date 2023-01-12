Connecticut man admits to trying to help Islamic State group

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 29-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group, officials said.
Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Sentencing was set for April 6.