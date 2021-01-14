Connecticut governor recuperating after hip surgery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was recuperating at home Wednesday following hip replacement surgery, according to his communications director.

Max Reiss said in a statement that the 67-year-old Democrat had undergone the medical procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. Reiss said the surgery was “previously scheduled.”

“He is feeling well and will undergo physical therapy to aid in his recuperation. Governor Lamont's medical team says he is on track for a speedy recovery," Reiss said.

Reiss said the administration will provide updates on the governor's progress as they become available.