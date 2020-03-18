Connecticut governor announces state's 1st coronavirus death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials on Wednesday announced the state’s first death of a patient from the new coronavirus.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

“The first death is not unexpected but it's shock. It's a shock because it makes it so real for all of our families," Lamont said during a news conference outside the state Capitol. He expressed his condolences to the person's family and asked for a moment of silence.

Lamont said he's urging everyone in Connecticut -- regardless of their age or condition -- "to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another.”

Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said state teams were being deployed to the Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings facility, where no additional positive cases have yet been identified. State DPH teams are also being sent to review virus mitigation and control procedures at the Evergreen Health Center nursing home in Stafford Springs where a resident has tested positive, as well as Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, where that person is currently being treated.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has stricken thousands across the globe but usually presents only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For older adults and people with other health problems, it can cause complications or sometimes death. Most people recover.

Lamont said there are 96 reported cases of the virus statewide, a number he warned will continue to grow.