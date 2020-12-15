Connecticut drought conditions improve, caution still urged

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drought conditions have improved in Connecticut, but state officials are still urging residents to be careful about their water usage.

The Office of Policy and Management announced Tuesday the state's drought workgroup voted last week to improve the drought stages in six of Connecticut's eight counties. With these latest changes, all counties except New London County are now considered to be in the first stage, or below normal conditions. That means despite recent rainfall, there is still some cause for concern over issues such as groundwater and reservoir levels.

New London County is now in the more serious second stage, which means groundwater and streamflow continue to remain below normal region-wide. The county's recovery has lagged behind the rest of the state despite recent improvements, and residents and businesses should continue to voluntarily limit their water usage and check for leaky pipes.

“While this may appear to be good news, we strongly urge residents to remain diligent about water use,” said Interagency Drought Workgroup Chair Martin Heft in a written statement. “Despite recent rains, lingering issues with some groundwater levels, reservoirs, and streams create the possibility of ending the winter season without fully recharged water stocks.”

Heft said if consistent rainfall continues, there's a “high probability” those concerns might be assuaged by the time the group meets again. The National Weather Service has predicted Connecticut could receive nine to 13 inches of snow Wednesday night.