HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is not experiencing any symptoms, according to his communications director.

Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and he is currently awaiting results from a PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said.