Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is giving its ultimate final salute Thursday to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, a hero of the battle for Iwo Jima who was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
Williams, who died last month at age 98, is lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a tribute reserved for the nation's most distinguished private citizens. Only six others have received the honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four Capitol police officers.