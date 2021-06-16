Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 2:34 p.m.
1 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by members after signing a bill to create the National Pulse Memorial to honor the victims of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. From left are Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. It was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history, 49 people dead. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress' passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.
The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.