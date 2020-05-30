Confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday at nearly 800 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials Saturday reported 775 new confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

That brings to nearly 39,580 confirmed cases statewide and 2,680 related deaths, the Louisiana Department of Health reported. Compared to Friday's numbers, there were 19 new deaths recorded, the department data showed.

The latest numbers show 674 patients remain hospitalized, 84 of whom require a ventilator.

___

