Companies fined $1.75m in worker death at Bay Area refinery

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — California workplace safety regulators fined a San Francisco Bay Area refinery and three contractor companies more than $1.75 million for safety violations in the death of a worker who suffocated while trying to clean a well, officials said Thursday.

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health cited Valero Energy Corp.'s refinery in Benicia and contractors JT. Thorpe & Son, Inc., T.R.S.C. Inc. and Total Safety a combined $1.75 million for safety violations following the Nov. 12, 2021, death of Luis Gutierrez.