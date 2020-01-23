Community fellowship pasta dinner returns in 2020

BRANCH -- The Missions Committee at Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch, will host its first community fellowship pasta dinner of 2020 at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The cost of the dinner is $2 for adults, and children eat free. The proceeds will be used to support local missions.

Dinner preparations will begin at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering to assist may join in. Just show up and ask for Sandra Pudell, who oversees the event.

The Missions Committee will serve pasta dinners once a month on the day following the fresh food distribution.

The first fresh food distribution of the year will begin at noon, Jan. 28, at the Big Star Fire Barn.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

All are welcome to join in both monthly events.