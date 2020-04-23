Community Foundations establish fund to support COVID-19 relief efforts

LAKE COUNTY -- In partnership with three other community foundations, the Lake County Community Foundation (LCCF) recently announced the creation of the Community Response Fund to deploy resources to nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The Community Response Fund was established with funding support from Fremont Area Community Foundation and in partnership with its affiliate foundations in Lake, Mecosta, and Osceola counties.

The fund will award immediate grants to nonprofit organizations whose operations support children, older adults, and other vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

The Community Foundation will work closely with area nonprofit organizations to identify both immediate and long-term needs. Grants will be considered that address issues such as childcare, food insecurity, healthcare, transportation, financial assistance, general operating support, and other identified needs.

"We are committed to supporting the people of our communities and the organizations whose staff are on the front lines of response during this unprecedented time," said Jane Allison, LCCF board chair. "One way we can do this is by supporting local nonprofits providing vital services as those in our region struggle with food insecurity, job loss, and other challenges. The Community Response Fund allows us to partner with generous community members to rapidly provide resources and ensure local organizations can continue their important work."

Community members interested in supporting local relief efforts can easily donate online to the Community Response Fund at facommunityfoundation.org/covid. Donors may designate their gift for a specific county.