Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 11:25 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital.
The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin's line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in the Russian capital and several other regions.
