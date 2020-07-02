Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been selected for the role as top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress.

Comer was tapped for the post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee.

“I am excited to take the reins as ranking member and take my obligation to pursue legitimate waste, fraud and abuse in government very seriously,” Comer said in a statement.

His new role will put Comer at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer was critical of those efforts this week, saying that “rather than conducting credible oversight, House Democrats have spent significant time and resources harassing the Trump administration."

Comer, who was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District, has served on the House Oversight Committee throughout his tenure.

Comer is a former state agriculture commissioner.