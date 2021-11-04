Colorado woman accused of killing stepson pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and a dozen other charges.

Letecia Stauch was in court for the first time in months after opting to appear virtually for earlier hearings, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported. In addition to murder, her charges include child abuse and tampering with evidence related to the slaying of Gannon Stauch, whose body was found in the Florida Panhandle in March 2020.