Colorado's unemployment rate jumps to 11.3 percent in April

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's unemployment rate surged to a record 11.3 percent in April as the state lost over 323,000 jobs because of the economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the state labor department said Friday.

The unemployment rate is the highest for Colorado since it began keeping comparable records in 1976. The previous record high unemployment rate for the state was 8.9 percent which held from September to December 2010, the department said. Nationally, the unemployment rate increased in April to 14.7 percent, the highest since similar records began in 1948.

According to a survey of businesses, 311,400 nonfarm jobs were lost in the private sector and 12,100 jobs were cut in government in Colorado last month. Some of the largest job losses were in the leisure and hospitality, education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities, professional and business services and construction sectors, the department said.

